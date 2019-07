Home-grown stars set to shine at cinema

Emmy Matten, who played the daughter of a leading character in the film Locusts, can’t wait to see herself on the silver screen. PICTURE: Myles Burt Emmy Matten, who played the daughter of a leading character in the film Locusts, can’t wait to see herself on the silver screen. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill will finally play host to the film Locusts as it makes its NSW debut at the Silver City Cinema.

The film was shot in Broken Hill and surrounding district and has been currently touring Australian and International film festivals, ranging from the Revelation Perth International Film Festival to the Newport Beach Film Festival in California, USA.

Associate Producer Jason King said Locusts had been well received during its festival tours and he was excited about the film’s NSW premiere.

