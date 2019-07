Robins swoop late

West’s Jayden Sutton loads up to kick down the wing on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Jayden Sutton loads up to kick down the wing on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

In the tightest finish of the under 18s season, West defeated South by just three points thanks to a Kingsley Hocking goal in the dying seconds of Wednesday night’s early clash.

In an up and down game, West controlled the early goings before South stormed back in the second and third quarters and looked like they could run away with it until the Robins clicked into gear with a five-goal last quarter to take the win.

South managed the first goal through Tom Fleming but from there it was all one-way traffic as Will Squire, Jack Burke and Hocking gave the Robins a 14-point lead at the first break.

