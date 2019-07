Bulldogs in big win

North’s Dan Kennedy fires off a handball as Central’s Austyn Page dives to make the tackle. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan North’s Dan Kennedy fires off a handball as Central’s Austyn Page dives to make the tackle. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

North kept their under 18s season alive with a big 76-point win over Central in round 12 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs had most of the play early but it was Central who struck first through Daniel ‘Flyin’ Ryan who kicked a brilliant running goal. Each side then traded goals with Bailey Adams booting North’s first before Sinele King converted from a very tight angle as Central retook the advantage.

From here though North really started to gel, moving the ball efficiently and making it count on the scoreboard with majors to Troy Graffin, Blake Gebhardt and Jaxon Cain, the latter coming on the quarter-time siren.

