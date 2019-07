100 up for stalwart

Central’s Tania Roberts will play her 100th game today against South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Central’s Tania Roberts will play her 100th game today against South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Central Football Club will celebrate their second-ever women’s 100-game player today when Tania Roberts and her Magpie teammates take on South at the Alma Oval.

Roberts will join Shelby Raven as the only two Central 100-game players so far in the competition’s short history.

Roberts had been involved in football from an early age and sport has always been a big part of her life.

