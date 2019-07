We’re off to see the Wizard

The entire cast of The Wizard of Oz. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The entire cast of The Wizard of Oz. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

There’s no place like the theatre, especially when it comes to a classic tale such is ‘The Wizard of Oz’, which will be presented at Theatre 44 over the next two weekends.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ is a well-known favourite, full of beautiful songs, uplifting moments and just the right amount of uncertainty at times - it’s a classic for everyone to enjoy.

Dorothy (played by Estella Nagas) and her little dog Toto (Edren Burrows), after being caught in a tornado, go over the rainbow to meet the inhabitants of Munchkinland, and the Witch of the North (April Hicks) advises them to ‘follow the Yellow Brick Road’ to meet the Wizard (Campbell Quintrell).

