Johnson adds to illustrious record

Brett Johnson, with son Jet and daughter Emma, on the North bleachers at the Jubilee Oval ahead of his 350th League game for the Bulldogs. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Brett Johnson, with son Jet and daughter Emma, on the North bleachers at the Jubilee Oval ahead of his 350th League game for the Bulldogs. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

One of Broken Hill’s best and most enduring footballers will bring up yet another milestone this Saturday as Brett Johnson plays his 350th senior game for the North Football Club.

In a career spanning 25 years, there’s nothing Johnson hasn’t accomplished in Broken Hill football with nine A Grade/League premierships, a Lionel Johnston Medal, three Mail Medals, five club best and fairest awards and a best on ground in the 2000 grand final.

That performance in 2000 came after Johnson spent a season at the West Football Club before returning to the blue and white. He was then a vital member of the senior side for the next 14 years including the upset win in 2004, back-to-back flags in 2007 and 2008, and the trifecta in 2011-13.

