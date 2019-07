Dogs delight in important clash

West’s Jackson Ruddock marks in front of North’s Mat Garrick. PICTURE: Liam McKee West’s Jackson Ruddock marks in front of North’s Mat Garrick. PICTURE: Liam McKee

By Liam McKee

In round 11 the North Bulldogs took the win against the top of the ladder West Robins in what could prove pivotal in deciding the race for minor premiers for the 2019 season.

It was a fiery and hotly contested game but North eventually proved the importance of their experience over the young West squad and celebrated Brett Johnson and Quinton Beavan’s milestone games in the best way possible.

North’s Curtis Jelbet started very well, opening the scoring within the very first five minutes of the game, and snagged his second shortly after but his day was done following a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of proceedings.

