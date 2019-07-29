Slow-starting Roos finish strong

South’s Marc Purcell is gang-tackled by Central’s Luke Neal and Cooper Oates. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South’s Marc Purcell is gang-tackled by Central’s Luke Neal and Cooper Oates. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

South overcame a sluggish start on Saturday to defeat Central, recording their eighth win of the season and moving themselves to the top of the League ladder after 11 rounds.

The Roos went into the clash without a number of their stars including Jordan Johns, Mitch Henderson and Riley Schorn while Drew Hardy was a late withdrawal due to family reasons. They also lost Jye Smith very early with a badly dislocated finger.

Central too were not at full-strength with both Justin Heath and skipper Jason Masclet missing the clash but you wouldn’t have known it with the way they started on Saturday.

Please log in to read the whole article.