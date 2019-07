Old dogs, new tricks

2019’s ‘Top Dog’ Darren Tangey with daughter Britt at the North Past Player’s function yesterday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan 2019’s ‘Top Dog’ Darren Tangey with daughter Britt at the North Past Player’s function yesterday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

On a day where the past players and officials of the North Football Club are celebrated, the club also honoured some of its current stars at their reunion on Sunday.

MC Andrew Schmidt and senior playing-coach Codie Howard talked about the season so far and the players that have debuted for the club such as Curtis Jelbert, Jakarda Cini and Matthew Hooker.

Jayden Kelly’s record-breaking sixth Lionel Johnston Medal win last year was celebrated with a presentation made by the man whose record Kelly broke, North legend Ray ‘Bubba’ Egan.

