Butchers of golf

Nic Stevenson and Lorraine Kuerschner are ready for some golfing and butchering. PICTURE: Supplied Nic Stevenson and Lorraine Kuerschner are ready for some golfing and butchering. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

A few property owners in close proximity to Tibooburra have come together to organise a family fun day in hope of lifting spirits and bringing people together.

Nic Stevenson and Lorraine and Luke Kuerschner are the organisers and they’re hoping to see a turnout of people who are just looking for a day of fun.

Nic said the purpose of the day is to get everyone together, off their properties and into town for a bit of fun to help forget about the drought for a while.

Please log in to read the whole article.