Firies climb for MND research

By Emily Ferguson

Local firefighters will later this year head to the big smoke to take part in the fifth annual Firies Climb for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Firies from both sides of town will combine to make up the local team. Veteran participants Tommy Seward and Cohen Turner will make their third climb together, while Zel Nejaim and Shona Fisher will go back for round two.

South Broken Hill firefighters Jessica Ray and Marcus O’Brien are the newcomers to the group.

