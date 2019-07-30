Scouts in sea of green

The Sea Scouts and Landcare members at the scout hall in Iodide Street on Sunday. PICTURE: Supplied The Sea Scouts and Landcare members at the scout hall in Iodide Street on Sunday. PICTURE: Supplied

Dozens of people turned up at the 3rd Broken Hill Sea Scouts’ hall on Sunday to help landscape the grounds for National Tree Day.

The project was organised by Landcare Broken Hill as part of its new “Greening the Hill Mk.2” initiative and the scouts can now add horticulture to the tasks have learned.

Before the planting began, Wayne Lovis, a member of the Landcare Committee, gave a demonstration to the scouts on the best ways to plant tube stock, said the Honorary President of Landcare Broken Hill, Simon Molesworth AO, QC.

