Local tourist destinations pick up awards

Eldee Station’s Naomi Schmidt will have to make more room after winning Gold in the Hosted Accommodation category. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Eldee Station’s Naomi Schmidt will have to make more room after winning Gold in the Hosted Accommodation category. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Myles Burt

Outback Astronomy and Eldee Station have taken out awards at the 2019 Regional Tourism Awards.

Last weekend, Dubbo played host to the 2019 Destination Country and Outback and Destination Riverina Murray Regional Tourism Awards, where a huge pool of tourism and accommodation businesses in regional NSW were recognised for their achievements.

Outback Astronomy took out Silver for Best Tourist Attraction, which owner Linda Nadge said was a marvellous feeling.

