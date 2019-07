Off-road champs back in the Hill

Riders compete in last year’s Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship event held at Langwell Station. PICTURE: Supplied Riders compete in last year’s Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship event held at Langwell Station. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) will return to Broken Hill this year for senior and junior riders.

The event, round seven of the championship series, will be held on August 10 and 11 at Langwell Station, just south of the city.

On the Saturday, the Junior Cross Country Race will kick things off. Riders in the J2 class will race over two and a half hours while those in the J3 and J4 categories will race for three hours.

