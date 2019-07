A wonderful journey

Claire McCrae with her Ladies Vocal Duet first place award which she won with Judith Saliba at the first Broken Hill Eisteddfod in 1970. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Claire McCrae with her Ladies Vocal Duet first place award which she won with Judith Saliba at the first Broken Hill Eisteddfod in 1970. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Claire McCrae started singing when she was a young teenager in the late 1940s, bringing her vocal talents to the local Eisteddfod when it started up in 1970.

With the Eisteddfod marking its 50th anniversary this year, she recalls how she got into singing and the performances she’s given over the years.

While dancing was the talent that Claire was interested in at first, she soon got into singing thanks to her sister.

Please log in to read the whole article.