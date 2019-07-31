Data ‘misleads’
Wednesday, 31st July, 2019
By Myles Burt
The Commonwealth Environmental Water Office has misled cotton growers and the public by making a “nonsense” claim that Murray Cod numbers were rising in the Lower Darling, according to the Australia Institute.
Around 200 delegates attended the 2019 Cotton Collective in Griffith last week. It featured a water issues forum with guest speakers National Irrigators’ Council CEO Steve Whan, MDBA CEO Phillip Glyde and CEWO assistant secretary Hilton Taylor.
During the presentation, Mr Hilton presented a PowerPoint slide of what had been achieved with Commonwealth water in the Murray-Darling Basin.
