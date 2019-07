Silverton to London

Warwick Fuller in Silverton yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt Warwick Fuller in Silverton yesterday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Landscape artist Warwick Fuller has returned to Silverton to capture more stunning outback scenes onto canvas.

Mr Fuller has been going to Silverton for the last 30 years. His artworks have been exhibited at art galleries in the Blue Mountains and in London.

He’s no stranger to the Barrier Ranges, and has been staying with friend and fellow artist Albert Woodroffe near his Silverton home for the last week.

