South and North big winners

South’s Melisa Keenan takes a mark on Saturday. Keenan booted seven goals in South’s big win over Central at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South’s Melisa Keenan takes a mark on Saturday. Keenan booted seven goals in South’s big win over Central at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

It was a clean sweep for South at the Alma Oval on Saturday, headlined by a seven-goal haul by Melisa Keenan in the women’s game, while North also picked up a big reserves win over the Robins.

Women

Keenan’s best performance of the season so far came against the Magpies on Saturday as she led her side to a huge 67-point win. Eliza Cumming was once again amongst South’s best along with Sarah Burns and Britney McInnes.

