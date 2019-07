South agency up for grabs

Patton Street will be losing a familiar face as the South Newsagency’s Christos Niarros has made the move to sell his business.PICTURE: Myles Burt Patton Street will be losing a familiar face as the South Newsagency’s Christos Niarros has made the move to sell his business.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After a fantastic 17-year run, Christos Niarros will be saying goodbye to the South Newsagency in Patton Street.

A boilermaker by trade, Mr Niarros took up the business back in 2002 as a way to keep his family in town and contribute back to Broken Hill.

Mr Niarros has now decided to move on from Patton Street and has put his business up for sale for $55,000.

