Outback post open

Volunteer at the Milparinka Precinct John Eyles. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

The Milparinka Heritage Precinct will be open for a little longer this tourist season, with Corner Country Outback Australia managing to find some extra volunteers that’ll keep it open towards the end of October.

With the precinct’s tourist season stretching from March to early October, Corner Country’s Ruth Sandow said she wanted to extend its opening times by a couple of weeks while the weather was still bearable.

“I just thought if there’s a possibility of somebody putting their hand up for the job, once we’ve closed after the long weekend in October, it was worth a try,” she said.

