It’s that time again

Alyce Craker with son Max (7 months) and Michelle Moore with son Jack (8 months) will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week this week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Alyce Craker with son Max (7 months) and Michelle Moore with son Jack (8 months) will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week this week. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Breastfeeding Week runs from August 1 to 7 each year and encourages breastfeeding and improving the health of babies around the world.

Far West Local Health District midwives and Child and Family Health nurses work closely with families and are supported by a local lactation consultant, to empower, educate, establish and sustain exclusive breastfeeding from birth to six months of age and beyond.

This year, WHO is working with UNICEF to promote the importance of family-friendly policies to enable breastfeeding and help parents nurture and bond with their children in early life, when it matters most.

Please log in to read the whole article.