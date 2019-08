South given massive fright

South's Aiden Slattery cleans up in defence against North. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

The Bulldogs almost came away with the upset of the season on Wednesday night but fell just short as the Roos hung on for a narrow win in round 13 at the Jubilee Oval.

Players took to the field for the second game of the night as the temperature dropped, forcing a few to don the long-sleeves, but South started out on fire from the opening bounce and dominated the first term. They locked the ball in their forward half but couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard.

Finally, after four behinds and on their fifth entry into their attacking fifty, Mason Ferguson slotted South’s first goal of the night.

