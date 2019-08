West colts charge

West’s Jonty Campbell breaks away with Central’s Nick Devoy in pursuit on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling West’s Jonty Campbell breaks away with Central’s Nick Devoy in pursuit on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

A dominant second half led the Robins to their 12th win of the under 18s season as they cruised past Central by 74 points on Wednesday night.

West went into the clash without senior players Jayden Sutton, Bailey Beattie and Jacob Johnstone while skipper Brock Ellis was suspended following the weekend’s League match, and they were sluggish early on against a switched-on Central side.

West hit the scoreboard early through Dylan Foggo before Dwight Chestnut and Sinele King put Central in front. It was free-flowing, end-to-end football in the first quarter with minimal tackling and no stoppages around the ground.

