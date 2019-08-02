24.9°C 03:00 pm
Can't log in? Click here.

Top spot for HQ

Friday, 2nd August, 2019

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill police are excited to be pushing forward with the new station project, after City Council approved a block of land for sale.

Council announced at their monthly meeting on Wednesday night that police were interested in Kintore Reserve for the new police station.

Currently, the West Darling Machinery Preservation Society keeps the refurbished picnic train on that land. Council voted to move the train, possibly to Queen Elizabeth Park.

Please log in to read the whole article.

© Copyright 2019 Barrier Daily Truth, All Rights Reserved. ABN: 38 684 603 658