River’s end is nigh

By Craig Brealey

The apparent indifference of politicians to the imminent death of the Darling River and the future of everyone who lives along it was shocking, a member of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority’s Community Committee said yesterday.

Howard Jones from Coomealla has been on the committee for seven years and represents the people of the Lower Darling.

Mr Jones told the BDT that the way government conducted itself when problems of national significance arose had changed beyond recognition in recent years.

Please log in to read the whole article.