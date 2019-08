Hay truck crash

The driver has received a ticket for negligent driving. PICTURE: Myles Burt The driver has received a ticket for negligent driving. PICTURE: Myles Burt

A hay truck heading east on the Barrier Highway rolled about 15km from Broken Hill near the Outback Resort yesterday.

The South Australian driver, 38, lost control around 10am, after overcorrecting when a wind gust hit the back trailer.

Police said the accident was a result of road conditions, weather and driving

Please log in to read the whole article.