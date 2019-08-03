Drovers Run ready to roll

Drover’s Run Outback Adventure event co-ordinator Jeff Galbraith with his car ready for the big trip. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Drover’s Run Outback Adventure event co-ordinator Jeff Galbraith with his car ready for the big trip. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The most ambitious Drover’s Run Outback Adventure will begin in Broken Hill tomorrow morning.

The event, which raises funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, will see 47 4WD vehicles convoy cross the Simpson Desert.

It continues to grow in popularity and when planning the route, stop-overs, and places to visit en route, a great deal of attention is given to making the adventure something that people would not get to experience otherwise.

