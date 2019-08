Bush library booked in

(From left) Taylor Lacey (front), Jake Lacey, Spencer Lacey and Alycia Lacey in front of their new book swap stop out the front of their station, ‘Pine View.’ PICTURE: Supplied (From left) Taylor Lacey (front), Jake Lacey, Spencer Lacey and Alycia Lacey in front of their new book swap stop out the front of their station, ‘Pine View.’ PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

A ‘take a book, leave a book’ initiative has just been set by the Lacey family at Pine View station, 180km north of Broken Hill.

Alycia Lacey said the family decided to set up a book swap at the front of the property after her sons Taylor and Spencer came across one in Popiltah, halfway between Broken Hill and Wentworth.

“They just loved it,” she said. “They grabbed a book out of it each and put in one of theirs.

Please log in to read the whole article.