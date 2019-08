North-West to 100 games

By Tyler Hannigan

West’s Rachael Wheatley will join the 100-game club later today when she runs out against South at the Alma Oval.

Wheatley started her football career at North before switching to the Robins. She may not have started in the red and black but she’s a fully-fledged Robin now.

“I think I am,” Wheatley admitted. “I played my first five years with the North girls and then came over to West because they really needed players and I was brought straight into the Robins nest!

