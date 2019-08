Roo bounces into century club

By Tyler Hannigan

South’s Kacee Milnes will line up for her 100th game today when her Roos take on West in a marquee women’s matchup at the Alma Oval.

Milnes made her debut in 2012 and has played her entire career in the red and white, tasting premiership success along the way. She’ll join Heidi Drenkhahn and Sarah Gillespie as South’s 100-game players.

It was a love of the game that drew Milnes to play when the competition started.

