Share the diginity

BDT’s Samantha Ragenovich with the Share The Dignity donations box in the BDT’s front office. PICTURE: Emily McInerney BDT’s Samantha Ragenovich with the Share The Dignity donations box in the BDT’s front office. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

BDT’s Samantha Ragenovich has become the volunteer representative for the “Share The Dignity” campaign and has organised two collection points for the fundraiser.

Share The Dignity collects thousands of pads, tampons and personal hygiene products every year for women experiencing homelessness and poverty.

This year, Samantha volunteered to be the co-ordination representative for Broken Hill and the surrounding area.

Please log in to read the whole article.