A classical talent

Dianne Cotterill highlights her operatic pose. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Dianne Cotterill highlights her operatic pose. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Dianne's introduction to singing and the Eisteddfod started out as a way to develop her voice and get better at performing in the church choir.

“I didn’t actually start training with my voice until I was in my mid 20s,” she said.

“I was in church choirs and then school productions, and I was always just a chorus member until I joined the Anglican Church and I was in the Anglican Choir.

Please log in to read the whole article.