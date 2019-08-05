Roos celebrate legends of game

SFC president Ashley Byrne (from left), Mick Malthouse and South Past Players chairman Peter Johns at the club's Past Players and Officials function on Sunday. Malthouse was the guest speaker for the day and the club honoured the 1989 A Grade premiership team. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

After a hard-fought win against West the day before, the South Football Club enjoyed themselves at their Past Players and Officials function on Sunday.

Former premiership player and coach Mick Malthouse was the guest speaker for the day.

The newly-inducted AFL Hall Of Famer spoke about his start in football as a junior and his early playing days at St Kilda before being cleared to Richmond where he would go on to play in the 1980 premiership.

