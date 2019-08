Health awards

From left: People’s Choice Award winners: Eureka Van Der Merwe, Dr Sarah Wenham and Janet Masters. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: People’s Choice Award winners: Eureka Van Der Merwe, Dr Sarah Wenham and Janet Masters. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The Far West LHD Health Innovations Awards were held on Friday with the major accolade going to a project aimed at ensuring all NSW residents, their families and carers have access to the best possible end of life and palliative care.

The Far West Palliative Approach Framework won the 2019 Far West LHD Health Innovation Award - Eagle (Large Project) Category. The project was presented by Sarah Wenham, Specialist Palliative Care Physician.

The Hawk (Small Project) Category was won by ‘Increasing the use of ENOCC system to prevent hospitalisation’. This project was presented by Carrie Barlow and Sue Cooper, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Dareton Primary Health.

