Burkies up for Challenge

PICTURE: Emily Ferguson PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Burke Ward students (from left) Skylar Chapman, Alekz Muttoch, Gabriella Foster, Ebony Lithgow, Charlie Turley and Cal Shepherd flew out of the city yesterday morning for Sydney where they will play in the finals of the Game Changers Challenge.

This a NSW Department of Education initiative to develop and promote skills for students to become deep thinkers, critical and reflective, empathetic and creative.

Burke Ward is one of 18 schools across NSW that will meet at Game Changer HQ to partake in the finals. They will participate in a three-day design-thinking program, alongside teams made up of leading industry professionals in considering this year’s topic: How might we humanise technology?

