Youth mental health in spotlight

By Emily McInerney

With concern growing about mental health in young people, Mission Australia is urging local 15 to 19- year-olds to speak up by by participating in this year’s Youth Survey.

Just under half of young people in Broken Hill identified mental health as the top issue facing Australia in the last survey, according to a Mission Australia.

This was followed by alcohol and drugs (32.2 per cent) and bullying (17.8 per cent), while the top three “personal concerns” for Broken Hill’s young people were coping with stress, body image and school or study problems (42.3 per cent, 32.9 per cent and 29.7 per cent).

