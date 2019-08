Riding for mental health

Black Dog Ride organisers Graham ‘Bear’ and Nerolie Falconer with fellow rider John Ervin in Broken Hill yesterday.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Black Dog Ride organisers Graham ‘Bear’ and Nerolie Falconer with fellow rider John Ervin in Broken Hill yesterday.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The NSW State Black Dog Ride made a stopover in Broken Hill yesterday.

The riders started in Wagga Wagga on Sunday, stayed in Euston overnight and are due to leave the city this morning en route to Bourke.

Then it’s on to Narrabri and Texas before finishing up in Byron Bay.

