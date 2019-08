Panthers and Joeys pick up the points

Jyh Stubing kicks out of defence for St Joes last Sunday. Stubing scored two goals in his side’s 6-0 win over Alma. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jyh Stubing kicks out of defence for St Joes last Sunday. Stubing scored two goals in his side’s 6-0 win over Alma. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

West picked up a hard-fought win over Celtic before St Joes blew away Alma later in the day in round 10 of the Broken Hill soccer season.

It was an arm wrestle in the first A Grade match on Sunday with momentum swinging back and forth between the Panthers and United.

West’s Madden Paul opened the scoring with a fantastic free-kick from long range before Celtic tied things up thanks to youngster Tom McRae who pounced on a lovely ball from Daniel Timperio that went over the Panthers defence.

