Aussie fave

Last year’s Broken Heel Festival was a huge success with lots of events such as the Argent Street Parade. PICTURE: Myles Burt Last year’s Broken Heel Festival was a huge success with lots of events such as the Argent Street Parade. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Emily McInerney

The Broken Heel Festival has been named Australia’s favourite by travel company Wotif.

“Life outback is never a drag, darling - especially not when you’ve got events as fabulous as this,” wrote Wotif Insider’s Chris Milligan.

“Australia is home to some seriously awesome, and seriously unique, festivals,” Chris wrote in his blog post.

Please log in to read the whole article.