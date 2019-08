McKenzie takes his chances

South Broken Hill footballer Tyler McKenzie, pictured here playing for the SA Roosters, has moved to Adelaide to further his football career. PICTURE: Peter Argent South Broken Hill footballer Tyler McKenzie, pictured here playing for the SA Roosters, has moved to Adelaide to further his football career. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

A member the GWS Academy, South Broken Hill footballer Tyler McKenzie is endeavouring to make every post a winner in his journey in the code.

Last Sunday, in the 9am SANFL Under 18s match against Glenelg at Prospect Oval, as a part of a triple header for the day, he played for the North Adelaide Football Club.

His Roosters’ Under 18s coach Craig Brooks has a lot of time for this Silver City export.

