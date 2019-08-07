Help players hit Fiji

PICTURE: Emily McInerney PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Alma Soccer Club’s Emma Sullivan (left), Heaven Celotto and Tayla Hoystead will be hosting a movie fundraiser on Thursday with the screening of ‘After’ at the Silver City Cinema.

They are raising money for the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Tournament, an annual soccer competition in Fiji for teams from Australia, New Zealand and the host country.

The girls will be playing for Football Federation South Australia’s team at the international event.

Please log in to read the whole article.