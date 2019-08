Central, South women take points

Central’s Shelby Raven, shown in action in round 11, was one of her team’s best in their important round 12 win over North last Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Central’s Shelby Raven, shown in action in round 11, was one of her team’s best in their important round 12 win over North last Saturday. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Both the Central and South women’s sides scored important wins last Saturday but it was West and North who enjoyed the better of the lower grade games in round 12.

Please log in to read the whole article.