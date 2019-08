Art of the world

Blake Griffiths is going to the famous Venice Biennale as part of a professional development program. PICTURE: Supplied Blake Griffiths is going to the famous Venice Biennale as part of a professional development program. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Blake Griffiths, the Regional Art Gallery’s Programs Officer, is about to head off to one of the most prestigious visual arts exhibitions in the world.

The young artist will attend the Venice Biennale next month where he will join 14 other arts professionals from Australia selected for the Australia Council’s Venice Biennale Professional Development Program.

While there, Blake will gain valuable insight and connections while also contributing towards Angela Misiti’s ‘Assembly’ art exhibition in the Australia Pavilion in the Italian city.

