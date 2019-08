Re-greening Sunset Strip

President of the Sunset Strip Progress Association Inc. Peter Cox (left) and past-president Keith Harris with the drill rig and bore in the background. PICTURE: Supplied President of the Sunset Strip Progress Association Inc. Peter Cox (left) and past-president Keith Harris with the drill rig and bore in the background. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Sunset Strip has just started the long process of re-greening following the recent turning on of their new underground bore.

Having suffered years of drought, the drying of Menindee Lakes and the recent fish kills, the bore has helped start an ambitious greening objective that’ll see new grass, trees and even an arboretum on display.

Progress Association Secretary Barry Fowler said the opening of the bore, which took place last Sunday for National Tree Day, was a “turning point”.

