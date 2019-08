West’s windy win

West’s Bryce Cieslik tries to fire off a handball before he’s swamped by a gang of North players. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling West’s Bryce Cieslik tries to fire off a handball before he’s swamped by a gang of North players. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

West absorbed some early pressure by the Bulldogs before running away to a dominant 75-point win on a wet and windy Wednesday night at the Jubilee Oval.

The ladder leaders were under the pump in the opening stages as the Bulldogs brought the heat and controlled the play, scoring the first goal through Bailey Adams. West finally settled after Suni Forner booted their first goal halfway through the term and they got the game back on an even keel.

With the scores tied after a very competitive first term, West broke the shackles in the second as a quick clearance and goal to Jack Burke within the opening minute set the tone.

