Clinical South dismantle Pies

South’s Dylan Elliott is tackled by Central’s Austyn Page on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling South’s Dylan Elliott is tackled by Central’s Austyn Page on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

A four-goal best-on-ground performance from Harry Butcher led South to a huge 92-point win over Central on Wednesday night in round 14 of the Under 18s season.

The Magpies went in with the bare minimum 14 players but they were very good early, dominating the play and scoring the first goal through Dwight Chestnut, before South took control in the second half of the term.

Butcher kicked South’s first two goals and then set up Adam Slattery for their third. Tom Fleming and Brawley Brennan added their names to the scoresheet as the Roos led by 25 points at the first break.

Please log in to read the whole article.