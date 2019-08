Bush pilot remembered

James Howie Debney (1931-2019) James Howie Debney (1931-2019)

By Myles Burt

James Howie Debney was one of the last great bush pilots to navigate the sky above the Far West.

Born in Adelaide on September 8, 1931, Mr Debney grew up on Arrabury Station 106kms north of Innamincka in the heart of the Channel Country.

He later travelled to Adelaide where he learnt to fly with the Royal Aero Club before joining the Citizen Airforce.

