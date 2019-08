Far West a priority

ABSEC CEO Tim Ireland with ABSEC Far West Regional employees Michelle Kelly, Jan Fennell and Dana Hogg at the new office in Menindee. PICTURE: Myles Burt ABSEC CEO Tim Ireland with ABSEC Far West Regional employees Michelle Kelly, Jan Fennell and Dana Hogg at the new office in Menindee. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Issues concerning Aboriginal children are being further highlighted as AbSec and Kutanya take a stronger role in the Far West.

Last Monday, Menindee unveiled AbSec’s new Far West Regional Office in collaboration with National Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day.

The day marked a big stepping stone for AbSec, who promised to ensure the Far West remains a priority for their organisation, given the significant service gaps in Menindee in regards to supporting Aboriginal kids and families according to AbSec CEO Tim Ireland.

Please log in to read the whole article.