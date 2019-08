Katrina’s run to help beat heart disease

Former Hillite Katrina Umback, on her mission to raise awareness of heart disease and honour her husband Scott (in picture frame) after he passed away from it earlier this year. PICTURE: Mildura Weekly/photographer Paul Mensch Former Hillite Katrina Umback, on her mission to raise awareness of heart disease and honour her husband Scott (in picture frame) after he passed away from it earlier this year. PICTURE: Mildura Weekly/photographer Paul Mensch

By Callum Marshall

Former Hillite Katrina Umback is on a mission to raise awareness of heart disease and is drawing inspiration from her late husband Scott Umback.

On Australia Day this year, Scott tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack whilst working out at home.

He was taken to Mildura Base Hospital’s emergency department soon after the heart attack, but went into cardiac arrest on arrival where he couldn’t be revived. He had had a blocked artery that he wasn’t aware of.

Please log in to read the whole article.