Chalk up and get ready

Broken Hill Eight-Ball Association secretary Alex Graham (from left), committee member Adrian Winter and vice president Scott Farquhar in preparation for this weekend's eight-ball carnival. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The best eight-ball players from Sunraysia, the Riverland and Broken Hill will converge this weekend for the 25th Tri-City Carnival.

Teams from the three regions will compete in four men’s divisions and a women’s division across today and Sunday at the St Johns Ambulance hall. The event officially kicked off with a knockout tournament held last night.

It’s not the first time Broken Hill has hosted the event but it is the first time that the Broken Hill Eight-Ball Association (BHEBA) have taken charge and run it themselves.

